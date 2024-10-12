legendary-bodybuilder-lenny-persin-dies-at-60

Lifting community fan favorite bodybuilder Lenny Persin, widely known as “Big Lenny,” has passed away at the age of 60. According to reports from The Sun, the former pro bodybuilder was reportedly battling congestive heart failure before his death.

In a recent YouTube video released on October 10, 2024, industry expert Jon Bravo confirmed the death of Persin. “I had a chance to know him, and he was a gentle giant, you know,” Bravo said in the video.

“One of the biggest guys, the biggest guy in the room,” Bravo continued. You know, if there’s one thing we can all learn from Big Lenny is that he lived each day to the fullest. It didn’t matter if he lived in a rundown apartment filled with roaches and dirt and mold. Each day, he had a smile on his face and each day he found a way to make himself happy.”

“I want to send my regards to all his fans. He was well-loved in the fitness industry for so many years. He’s a staple of the fitness industry and he’s another one that we have lost too early,” Bravo added.

The official cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Rest in peace to Lenny Persin known as Big Lenny pic.twitter.com/F8eP8Ja2Nf — Joseph Randolph Bronson (@RandolphBronson) October 12, 2024

Big Lenny was famous for his unique appearance, particularly his protruding stomach and his larger-than-life personality. He did not possess the typical bodybuilding physique due to a condition known as palumboism, often resulting from the use of HGH and insulin, which leads to difficulties in contracting the abdominal muscles.

Bodybuilder Lenny Persin Competed as Recently as 2017

Big Lenny took part in several bodybuilding competitions, with his most recent achievement being a second-place finish at the 2017 NPC Ruby Championship. Driven by his ambition to be the standout competitor on stage, he has shown immense passion for the sport, per Fitness Volt.

Lenny Persin was adored in the lifting community for his unique appearance and his sense of humor. (Image via Instagram / Lenny Persin)

Big Lenny gained recognition for his bold personality, candid commentary, and unconventional approach to bodybuilding. He frequently shared his perspectives on life, philosophy, and fitness in a distinctive and often outrageous manner, which established him as a cult figure within online bodybuilding communities.

Persin’s death comes on the heels of the tragic passing of Illia “Golem” Yefimchyk, another bodybuilder renowned for his impressive physique. Golem, who was just 36 when he suffered a heart attack. He left behind a legacy of remarkable achievements, including an impressive nearly 600-pound bench press.