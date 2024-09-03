bodybuilder-matheus-pavlak-found-dead-in-home-at-19

Matheus Pavlak, a bodybuilder who overcame childhood obesity and won several bodybuilding competitions in Brazil, was found dead in his home in Brazil. He was 19 years old.

According to The Mirror, Pavlak was discovered in his home on Sunday, Sept. 1, after suffering from a heart attack. His former trainer, Lucas Chegatti, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the young bodybuilder. “Today ends in a sad day with the loss of a great friend, a spectacular boy who leaves us early,” he wrote. “A tragedy that took us by surprise.”

Chegatti also described Matheus Pavlak as a respected athlete, noting bodybuilder had a brilliant future ahead of him. “God has his plans but it’s hard to understand,” he continued. “I don’t have the words to explain the weight I feel in my heart.”

Chegatti then noted he was Pavlak’s first coach. He was very proud to have an opportunity to care for the bodybuilder like a son.

“I promised him that one day he would beat me and said and done,” Chegatti shared. “The first time we competed together against each other, he ended up winning.”

Although Matheus Pavlak was no longer a part of his team, Chegatti further stated he knew the bodybuilder turned out to be a great athlete. “May God comfort his family and take care of our boy.”

Matheus Pavlak Decided to Taken Up Bodybuilding To Fight Childhood Weight Issues

The trainer/coach also stated that Matheus Pavlak had taken up bodybuilding to fight against childhood obesity.

“He started training harder around the year 2019 due to obesity,” Chegatti explained. “In 2022 when we met, we aligned our training and started aiming at making him a champion.”

Pavlak previously spoke out about his body transformation. “It doesn’t matter how difficult or impossible your dream is,” he wrote. “If you really want to you’ll make it come true. I DID.”

However, many critics said that steroids may have been behind the bodybuilder’s sudden death. “It’s impossible to get that sort of muscle definition aged just 19,” one critic stated. “If anyone is to blame here it’s the person who prescribed this torrent of steroids.”

A friend of Pavlak quickly came to the bodybuilder’s defense and wrote, “ “How can human beings exist that are capable of offending the memory of a boy who is no longer here to defend himself!! Lots of strength to Matheus’ family. And a message to the authors of these toxic and inhumane comments, be careful. What goes around comes around.”