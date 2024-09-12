‘World’s Most Monstrous Bodybuilder’ Illia ‘Golem’ Yefimchyk Dead at 36

Illia “Golem” Yefimchyk, widely recognized as the world’s “most monstrous bodybuilder,” has tragically passed away at just 36.

On September 6, he reportedly suffered a heart attack at home, during which his wife, Anna, administered chest compressions while awaiting the arrival of the ambulance. The bodybuilder was subsequently airlifted to the hospital by helicopter.

According to a report by the Russian newspaper Kommersant, as cited by The Daily Mail, the bodybuilder experienced a heart attack and subsequently fell into a coma on September 6. His passing was officially confirmed on September 11.

“I prayed all this time, hoping that Illia would recover,'” Anna told Belarusian local media, per The Mail.

She added that she “spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died.”

“I thank everyone for their condolences,” she said following his death. ” It’s very heartwarming to realize that I am not left alone in this world, and so many people have offered me help and support.”

Illia ‘Golem’ Yefimchyk reportedly ate seven times a day, consuming an astonishing 16,500 calories. (Image via YouTube @IlliaGOLEMOfficial)

Illia ‘Golem’ Yefimchyk Posted Some Impressive Numbers During His Bodybuilding Journey

Meanwhile, Yefimchyk achieved some jaw-dropping lifts during his career. He boasted a 600-pound bench press, a 700-pound deadlift, and a 700-pound squat.

Although he never competed professionally, Yefimchyk became an icon on social media, amassing over 300,000 followers on Instagram and a strong following on YouTube. Fans are eager to see him push the boundaries of the human limits.

Yefimchyk expressed that he has always aspired to achieve a chest and biceps measuring up to those of Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Image via YouTube @IlliaGOLEMOfficial)

Illia ‘Golem’ Yefimchyk, famously known as the ‘340lbs beast’ and ‘The Mutant,’ reportedly consumed an astonishing seven meals a day, totaling 16,500 calories. His diet included 108 pieces of sushi and an impressive 5 pounds of steak. Standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, he possessed a remarkable 61-inch chest and 25-inch biceps, showcasing his extraordinary physique.

In a 2020 interview with Muscular Development, he shared that he began his bodybuilding journey as a teenager, inspired by a desire to emulate the legends of the sport.

“All I knew was that I wanted to have a chest and biceps like Arnold Schwarzenegger,” he explained.

Before his passing, he aimed to achieve a target body weight of 380 pounds.