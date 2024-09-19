Las Vegas Brothels Warn Against Using Baby Oil as Lubricant Following Diddy Indictment

As more details surface about Diddy’s alleged sexual abuse crimes, Las Vegas brothels are reportedly warned not to use baby oil as lubricant due to potential safe sex concerns.

According to the 14-page indictment against the rap mogul, federal agents discovered 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant during the raids on his Miami and Beverly Hills residences in May 2024.

However, unlike Diddy, the Las Vegas brothels are being warned about using baby oil as a form of lubricant. This is due to baby oil causing vaginal issues.

TMZ spoke to a rep for Chicken Ranch Brothel about using baby oil. They stated the establishment does not use baby oil as lubricant because it can impact a woman’s pH balance. Gynolocologists also warn against using it during sexual encounters because it can cause bacterial vaginosis.

Fellow Las Vegas brothel Sagebrush Ranch further pointed out that baby oil can warp condoms. This causes them to break and potentially lead to unprotected sexual encounters as well as STD exposures.

Meanwhile, Love Ranch explained baby oil may be used during sexual encounters, but not for the “main event.” They agreed with the other Las Vegas brothels.

All of the establishments that TMZ spoke to stated that while they have lubricant on hand, 1,000 bottles is a “crazy high number.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the wrong lube can cause irritation, burning, and even an infection in the vaginal area.

For vaginal health, other oils that can be used as lubricants are coconut oil, hemp seed oil, grape seed oil, extra virgin olive oil, and vegetable oil.

The Clinic does warn not to use oil-based lubricants if latex condoms or dental dams are being used. “Oils break down latex, which again can lead to tears in the condom or dental dam.”

Diddy Arrested and Denied Bail For His Alleged Sex Crimes

Details about the federal agent raids came out after Diddy was arrested in New York City earlier this week.

The infamous rapper was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors claimed in the indictment that Sean “Diddy” Combs has manipulated multiple women into participating in “highly orchestrated performances.”

These performances were known as “Freak Offs.” Not only were women involved in the “freak-offs,” male sex workers were said to be paid to perform as well.

Along with the lubricant and baby oil, the federal agents discovered numerous narcotics, and three weapons during the March 2024 raids.

Meanwhile, Diddy was accused of assaulting multiple women since 2009.