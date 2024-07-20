Kylie Kelce Slams False Pregnancy Reports, Shares Emotional Message

Kylie Kelce shut down pregnancy rumors, calling out the press and social media for their wild imagination and tactless gossip.

Kylie addressed speculation regarding her family planning with her husband, former NFL player Jason Kelce on TikTok Friday. Together, they have three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

Kylie started her TikTok post with a trigger warning for pregnancy loss, stating she was done staying silent and wanted to address the issue directly.

“I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant,” the mom of three said. “I’m not.”

She clarified that she hasn’t been pregnant since giving birth to her youngest child in February 2023.

“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic,” the 32-year-old continued. “[It] really lights my fire.”

On Friday, Kylie Kelce dispelled false pregnancy rumors through a TikTok video. (Image via TikTok / Kylie Kelce)

Kylie disclosed that she experienced a miscarriage before the birth of her eldest child. She pointed out it’s one of the many reasons she finds inconsiderate questioning so troubling.

“I went into my 13-week ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” Kylie revealed. “And I had to have a DNE a few days later.”

“So I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly,” she added. “And I think we just need to be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting.”

Kylie urged people to let parents announce their pregnancy news when they are ready.

‘Let’s Do Better’ Kylie Kelce Added to Her Frustration Over Falce Pregnancy Rumors

Meanwhile, in the caption of her post, Kylie Kelce shared how false reports about her pregnancy have affected her daily life. She said numerous people approached her in person to either congratulate or question her.

“Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking, ‘Did you have a miscarriage?’” Kylie wrote. “Because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had a miscarriage. Let’s do better,” she concluded.

In the comments to her post, fans were overwhelmingly supportive of Kelce’s message.

“I don’t know how you navigate the press. I couldn’t do it. Love that your using your public presence to speak up,” one fan wrote. “You are so right! I had a miscarriage at 12 weeks and the insensitivity knows no bounds. Thank you for speaking out❤️,” a second fan added.

A third fan summed it up by writing: “The only people that should be “reporting” on a pregnancy are the parents. I’m so sorry for your loss.”