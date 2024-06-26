Jason Kelce Drops 20 Pounds Following NFL Retirement, Reveals Goal Weight

After a legendary NFL career, Eagles’ center Jason Kelce announced his retirement back in March. Kelce has had one of the most decorated careers in NFL history. His resume reads six-time First-Team All-Pro selection, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and a Super Bowl Champion.

Most athletes see retirement as a return to the real world. Having the freedom to spend time with family, vacation, and of course, eat whatever they want. However, Kelce has taken a different approach. In an interview with GQ the All-Pro center revealed he has shredded 20 pounds since retiring.

Jason Kelce Reveals Weight Loss Post-Retirement

“Right now, I’m about 277. I’m almost 20 pounds down right now. It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better,” he said. “My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children.”

Kelce also revealed that he looked forward to retirement, in hopes of losing more weight. Playing on the offensive line forced him to maintain a husky stature. And while he is definitely satisfied with the results, he isn’t trying to lose too much weight.

“As far as the weight is concerned, I weighed 295 for the majority of my NFL career, and I look forward to losing some of those pounds. I don’t want to get too small,” Kelce added.

“I think a lot of guys, especially offensive linemen, they lose too much weight, and then they look like bobbleheads because their neck gets so small, but their head stays the same size. So for me, I feel like for some reason, 250 to 260 feels like I’ll be still big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack. But I’ll still be able to have that stature a little bit.”

Kelce Recalls Tailgating Experience

Jason was in attendance at the AFC Divisional Game. During his visit to Buffalo he tailgated with fans ahead of the game which was a fairly new experience for the recent retiree.

“I mean, I’d never done it in college. The only other time has been when the Eagles have been eliminated from games already, and I’ve been in Kansas City for a playoff game at Arrowhead,” he said.

“I’ve gotten to experience a little bit of tailgating out there. But the Bills one was definitely the most unique. Maybe the first time I was at Arrowhead, it was just as unique. Obviously, Kansas City has a huge barbecue culture, and there were tons of people out there barbecuing and tailgating in Kansas City.”