Kylie Kelce Sings Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ While Holding 3 Pitchers of Beer: ‘She’s So Drunk’

Kylie Kelce showed she was a woman of many talents recently, belting out a Taylor Swift tune while hoisting three pitchers of brew.

On Wednesday, Kylie and her retired NFL player husband, Jason, attended this year’s Jason Kelce Beach Bash. This fundraising event supports the Eagles Autism Foundation, a charitable organization with which Kylie is closely involved.

The Team 62 Fundraiser at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, was a splash hit, drawing a wave of enthusiastic supporters. Kylie, 32, assisted with serving drinks and mingled with guests, while Jason, 36, donning a crop top, entertained the crowd by playing Flip Cup with other attendees.

In an already legendary moment, footage shows Kylie Kelce serenading the crowd with Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” while expertly balancing three pitchers of beer.

The X account for Jason and his brother Travis’s podcast, New Heights, posted the hilarious clip with the caption, “Sing it, Ky!”

Kylie, donning a staff shirt and actively participating as a volunteer, led the crowd in a spirited cheer for the Eagles, celebrating the team’s role in the annual festivities.

Meanwhile, Jason enjoyed himself immensely, making song requests to the DJ and engaging in drinking games with the attendees.

Jason was so happy the song he requested came on 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yuKMYwU340 — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 26, 2024

Fans Yearn to See Kylie Kelce Serving Pitchers and Crooning on Stage Opposite Taylor Swift

Of course, Kylie Kelce’s epic rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” whilst balancing three pitchers of beer captured the heart of the internet.

“If Taylor and Kylie don’t co-host [New Heights] at some point, then I’m not even sure why we’re even on this planet,” one fan wrote on X. “This is my fave Taylor swift Stan account,’ a second fan quipped.

A third fan insisted Kyle should step out from behind the bar and onto the stage with Swift. “We need Kylie on stage next! Those two would be so fun together, “the fan gushed.

Meanwhile, other observers were in awe of Kylie’s ability to hold three pitchers of beer. “Enter this lady in a jug hoisting competition, no way in hell she loses,” one fan insisted.

“Holding 3 pitchers while bopping around and didn’t spill a drop. Legend, just like her husband,” a second easily impressed X user wrote. “The reveal that she was casually holding a third pitcher killed me. Everybody in this family rocks,” a third Kelce lover added.

However, one astute X denizen added another layer to the spectacle. “She’s so drunk…and amazing,” they declared.