Pete Davidson’s Ex Addresses Hateful Comments She’s Received in Wake of the Breakup

Days after news broke about her split from Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt claps at the gossip circulating about the breakup.

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In a TikTok post over the weekend, Hewitt made it clear that she’s not focusing on how she looks after criticism sparked over her recent casual public appearance.

“That’s not what I’m thinking about right now,” she stated. “Because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I’m doing it on my own, which is hard.”

Hewitt and Davidson’s breakup occurred just months after they welcomed their daughter, Scottie Rose.

The model/actress liked a response to the post, which stated that “not staying with your partner” when they are in postpartum is “insanely loser behavior.”

“Amen, sis,” she wrote in response to the comment.

Another TikTok wrote, “I hope you don’t mean you’re doing the financial part alone… that would be insane given the circumstances. You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother! We’re all rooting for you.”

To which she responded, “I am” with a smiley face.

Along with the TikTok post, Hewitt also posted on Instagram that she’s looking for an “assistant/mother’s helper/nanny type” to help her raise Scottie Rose.

“Apply here if qualified & serious. Only looking @ responses with resumes,” Hewitt wrote. She also added that the position would “of course” be paid.

Meanwhile, a source close to Davidson responded to Hewitt’s remarks. “Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more.”

They then added, “He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter.”

Hewitt and Davidson Broke Up A Little After a Year of Dating

News broke last week about Hewitt’s split from Davidson. The duo was first romantically linked in early 2025 and announced they were expecting their first child last summer.

“Pete and Elsie are working on things,” an alleged insider shared. “They want one another to succeed and be happy.”

The same source noted that the exes had broken up a handful of times during their relationship.

“There have been points where they’ve split and have gotten back together,” the insider pointed out.

Rumors started circulating about the duo’s relationship last month.

“There are issues,” one insider said at the time. “But they’re trying to figure things out together. They’re adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

The source added that Scottie Rose remains a “top priority” for Hewitt and Davidson.