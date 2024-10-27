Timothée Chalamet Crashes Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest in Hilarious Video

On Sunday, a sea of Timothee Chalamet fans were taken aback when the actual Timothee Chalamet made a surprise appearance at a NYC lookalike contest.

The Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest was held in Madison Square Park and included hundreds of the actor’s fans. According to Deadline, flyers were posted around the city with a QR code to the events page. As word got around, the contest eventually received 2,700 RSVP’s.

the moment his look alike realized the actual timothee showed up is one for the books pic.twitter.com/fma1nRbavb — industry s3 awards campaign manager 🍉 (@itweetabttv) October 27, 2024

In a video of the event, a fan dressed as Chalamet is posing for photos when the Dune actor randomly makes an appearance. The fan is in total shock when they realize who he is, as well as everyone crowding around them. The actor can then be seen hugging fans and taking photos.

(Photo via @itweetabttv X account)

Several of the snapshots were then posted to social media of the actor standing beside his lookalikes. One photo shows Timothee with his arms around two fans with a caption that reads, “LMAOO TIMOTHEE CHALAMET ACTUALLY SHOWED UP TO THE TIMOTHEE CHALAMET LOOKALIKE CONTEST IN WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK.”

The contest not only included fans dressed as the actor himself but also as some of the notable characters he has played in previous films. Miles Mitchell ultimately won the contest dressed as Willy Wonka from Chalamet’s 2023 movie Wonka. The winner was said to have received a $50 cash prize.

A Leading Man: Chalamet Takes On Several New Roles

Chalamet has been busy starring in several blockbuster movies this past year. In addition to Wonka, the actor returned as his lead role in the Dune sequel, which was released back in March. The film included other A-listers, such as Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh.

Chalamet has another major motion picture coming up where he will be playing the iconic singer-songwriter, Bob Dylan. The film is titled A Complete Unknown, which will be a biopic about the musician’s life. The film is set to be released on Christmas Day throughout the US.