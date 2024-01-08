Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Share Kiss at ‘2024 Golden Globes’

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner caused a stir at the 2024 Golden Globes with their smooches and next-level PDA. Chalamet and Jenner strutted hand in hand as they claimed their seats at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the star-studded awards ceremony. Chalamet and Jenner rocked chic matching outfits.

Jenner donned a stunning black backless dress adorned with intricate gold detailing. Meanwhile, Chalamet sported a sleek black monochrome ensemble. He wore well-fitted pants, a crisp button-down shirt, and a dazzling polka-dot blazer.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment shared on social media by Entertainment Tonight, the couple shared a cheeky kiss, while Jenner mischievously glided her hand up Chalamet’s suave, sparkling suit jacket.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet share a kiss at the #GoldenGlobes. ￼(🎥: Golden Globe® Awards clips provided by Golden Globes, LLC and Dick Clark Productions) pic.twitter.com/aCEQyWZOUp — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

Love is definitely in the air! Or is it? Some X (formerly Twitter) users were skeptical of the fidelity of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Golden Globes affections. “How much did they pay her to agree to this,” one user questioned. “Kylie needs a #GoldenGlobe for this acting,” another quipped. “This deserves a Razzle,” an X user agreed.”Very poor acting. The first “kiss”?”

Finally, one Golden Globes viewer pointed out the elephant in the room with the supposed kiss shared by Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. “Their mouths didn’t even touch…”, they noted.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Golden Globes PDA Was Embraced by Some Fans

However, many fans must have reasoned that Jenner simply didn’t want to ruin her makeup with the Wonka star’s loving pecks. “I think they are cute together…”, one X user swooned. “I love seeing her more natural. Good for her,” another fan wrote.

Chalamet received a nomination at the awards ceremony on Sunday for his portrayal of a younger Willy Wonka, a beloved character from Roald Dahl’s works. However, he was not able to secure the win, as Paul Giamatti took home the award for his performance in The Holdovers.

The Dune star and Jenner were initially romantically linked in April 2023. However, they made their public debut as a couple when they were reportedly spotted sharing a kiss at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in early September.

Chalamet and Jenner have been seen together publicly on several occasions since September. They attended a New York Fashion Week dinner, enjoyed a trip to the 2023 US Open, and even celebrated at a Saturday Night Live afterparty after Chalamet’s hosting gig in November.

In the past, Chalamet played the loyal sidekick to his mother at countless award shows. But swapping her for a significant other? Looks like someone’s leveling up to a serious relationship…