Fan Threw Phone At Bring Me The Horizon Singer Oli Sykes During Concert, Causes Concussion

Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes suffered a mild concussion after a fan threw a phone at his head during the band’s concert in St. Louis, Missouri.

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The incident happened May 11 while the British rock band performed its hit song “Happy Song” at Enterprise Center in front of roughly 22,000 fans. Video footage shared online captured the moment the phone struck Sykes on the head mid-performance.

When he got struck, he called out, “Who the f–k just threw a phone at my f–kin’ head? You f–kin’ tosser.”

He picked the phone up before passing it back to someone in front of the stage. Despite the injury, he continued the concert and finished the show.

However, the band reportedly shortened part of its setlist and removed the song “YOUtopia.” Sykes also skipped his usual interaction with fans during the performance of “Drown.”

The video further showed Sykes clutching his head and checking for blood at different parts of the show. He was clearly hit pretty hard.

Oli Sykes Suffered A Mild Concussion After Phone Toss

After the concert, Sykes reassured fans through Instagram Stories that doctors diagnosed him with a mild concussion. He explained that singing after the injury caused discomfort and disorientation because of pressure around the wound.

“The phone to the head definitely smarted,” Sykes wrote, adding that the swelling had already started to improve.

He also apologized to concertgoers if his performance appeared subdued after the incident, saying the injury affected him physically for the remainder of the show.

Fans online condemned the concertgoer responsible for throwing the phone. Many social media users described the act as dangerous and disrespectful, while others praised Sykes for completing the performance despite the injury.

The incident adds to a growing list of performers struck by objects thrown from crowds during live shows.

Bring Me the Horizon continued its North American tour following the St. Louis show, with scheduled performances in Kansas City, Saint Paul and at the Sonic Temple Festival in Ohio.