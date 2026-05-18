Billy Ray Cyrus Serenades Ex-Wife Trish For Her Birthday Years After Divorce

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus publicly honored his ex-wife Tish Cyrus with a heartfelt birthday tribute this week, four years after the couple finalized their divorce.

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On May 13, Cyrus shared an acoustic performance of his 2007 song “Ready, Set, Don’t Go” on his social medias to celebrate Tish’s 59th birthday. In the caption, he praised both Tish and his late mother, Ruthie, whose birthday falls the following day.

The posts are inexplicably unavailable, however, suggesting they have since been deleted.

“Two of the greatest mothers EVER were born on this day and tomorrow,” Cyrus wrote, “my mother Ruthie on May 14th … and the mother driving Miley down that driveway as I wrote the song ‘Ready Set Don’t Go.'”

“Happy Birthday Tish. Wishing you peace, love, and happiness … forever.”

The tribute surprised many fans because the former couple endured a highly publicized split in 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage. The pair share five children, including singers Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. Cyrus also adopted Tish’s older children, Brandi and Trace, after they married in 1993.

Fans Poured Over The Heartfelt Tribute

Noah Cyrus responded warmly to her father’s post, writing that she had “the best parents in the whole world” while also remembering her late grandmother. Fans flooded the comments section with emotional reactions, with several calling the performance touching and nostalgic.

The song itself carries personal significance for the Cyrus family. Billy Ray originally wrote “Ready, Set, Don’t Go” about watching Miley Cyrus pursue her career during the early years of Hannah Montana.

Both Billy Ray and Tish have moved on since their divorce. Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in 2023. Billy Ray later married singer Firerose, though the marriage ended in divorce in 2024. He is now dating actress and model Elizabeth Hurley, who recently spoke publicly about their relationship and attended the Stagecoach Festival alongside members of the Cyrus family.

The birthday tribute arrives shortly after Tish discussed the emotional toll of the divorce in recent interviews, where she described the breakup as devastating but said therapy helped her heal and move forward.