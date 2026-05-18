‘Seinfield’ Star Makes First Public Appearance in 2 Years

Michael Richards, who played Cosmo Kramer on Seinfeld for nearly a decade, made his first public appearance in two years earlier this month.

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According to E! News, Richards stepped out for a shopping trip at Melrose Place in West Hollywood, California, on Mother’s Day (May 10). While out and about, the actor wore a dark jacket with matching jeans and boots. He also had on a pair of glasses.

Richards has mainly kept to himself over the years following his racist tirade at a comedy club in 2005.

“I canceled myself out,” he admitted during his 2024 appearance on Today. “Get away from show business to see what the heck is going on inside me to have been so despicable that night, losing my cool and hurting people.”

He further noted that, during his cancellation journey, he found “anger.”

“Looking at it very closely, it’s something always with us – certainly with me,” he said about anger. The actor noted that he has apologized for his actions. “Not as horrible as it was 18 years ago.”

Since the incident, he has appeared in only two films: Bee Movie and Faith, Hope, & Love. He also appeared in TV shows Curb Your Enthusiasm, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and Kirstie.

Along with his self-cancellation, Richards also struggled with prostate cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

In 2024, he told PEOPLE that, while he was “ready to go,” he kept fighting for his then-9-year-old son.

“I had to go for the full surgery,” he explained. “If I hadn’t, I probably would have been dead in about eight months.”

Richards released his memoir, Entrances and Exits, that same year.

Richards Says He Wants to ‘Review’ His Life Following His Self-Cancellation and Cancer Battle

During his chat with Jay Leno for Interview magazine, Richards opened up about wanting to “review” his life following his career downfall and cancer battle.

“Now in my 70s, having passed through a bout with cancer, I wanted to review my life, have a written account of myself for my fans and family,” he said about writing his memoir. “I don’t get out much. I’m a very private man. The book has been my way of coming out and saying hello.”

He further pointed out, “If I make a mistake, I’ll embrace it and say, ‘OK, let’s get through this,’ rather than trying to bulls–t myself out of it.”