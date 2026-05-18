Katie Price Slams Husband Lee Andrews For Turning Their Marriage Into A “Soap Opera”

Katie Price publicly criticized her husband Lee Andrews after accusing him of turning their marriage troubles into a “soap opera.”

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The former model and her husband were due to appear on Good Morning Britain last week. However, he failed to show, forcing her to appear without her counterpart. Something she found rather embarrassing.

Price addressed the ongoing tension on her latest podcast episode, where she said Lee Andrews made her “look like a d–k.”

Katie Price then explained that Lee Andrews was detained at a Dubai airport when attempting to return home. She said she “phoned the foreign office up and gave them Lee’s name and date of birth and they said that they had detained a British man.”

“I said to him “You’ve made me look a massive d–k, you’ve made yourself look a massive d–k,” she continued. “It’s now become a soap opera, some form of EastEnders of is he coming isn’t he, it’s all been built up.”

The television personality’s sister, Sophie Price, defended her during the broadcast and encouraged her to prioritize her own wellbeing. Sophie reportedly told her sibling that she “deserved better” amid the ongoing marital conflict.

Lee Andrews Still Not Home And Is Missing

Not long after Katie Price’s frustrated comments, Lee Andrews has been reported as missing.

Katie Price has called for the support of her fans and has opened a missing persons case with Dubai. There are fears that he has been kidnapped.

Apparently, the last face time call she had with him was a harrowing one. She believes he has been kidnapped, due to him appearing “tied up” in a van with meshed windows. Andrews said “they are coming back for me.”

Price and Andrews married after a whirlwind romance that frequently played out online. Fans closely followed their relationship through livestreams, interviews and posts shared across TikTok and Instagram.

However, recent weeks sparked speculation about trouble in the marriage after both parties shared emotional messages and appeared separately online.