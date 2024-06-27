kylie-jenner-channels-bianca-censori-with-wild-look-at-paris-fashion-week

Seemingly inspired by Bianca Censori, Kylie Jenner stepped out for Paris Fashion Week wearing a leopard-print ensemble.

The reality TV star was spotted heading to dinner at Hotel Costes in the City of Light while wearing nothing else but a long-sleeve cape by Mami with matching heels.

Censori, who is married to the ex-husband of Kylie’s half-sister Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, wore an all-leopard print outfit earlier this year. The ensemble featured a long leopard print coat with a large matching hat that covered her face. Both were from Bluemarble.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of copying her ex’s new wife’s fashion choices over the past few months.

Earlier this week, the Skims founder wore a beige and brown fur bodysuit, which fans quickly compared to Censori’s one-piece she wore in Paris. Kardashian was also called out for copying Censori’s look last month after wearing a floor-length fur coach with sheer tights.

Before her wildlife-themed dinner, Kylie Jenner sat in the front row of the Schiaparelli fashion show wearing a sparkly pink crystal-covered corset with a matching see-through skirt.

Kylie Jenner Broke Down Over Critics Making Fun Of Her Looks

The trip to Paris comes just after Kylie Jenner was in tears over her online critics.

During the June 20 episode of The Kardashian, Jenner admitted that the comments do get to her sometimes.

“It’s a miracle I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and still think I’m pretty,” Kylie Jenner declared. She mentioned how she received an influx of criticism over her Paris Fashion Week looks last fall. She explained she went with a more natural look after her online haters said she wears too much makeup.

“I hear nasty things about myself all the time,” Jenner shared in a confessional. “I think it’s just after 10 years of hearing about it, it just gets exhausting.”

Kylie Jenner continued to speak about her online haters. “I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler,” Kylie said. “I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again. It feels like it’s a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it is never going to change.”

Jenner said that despite being “so number” to the comments, she still felt the need to cry. “Like, I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me,” she added. “People have been talking about my looks since I was 12 or 13, before I even got lip filler.”