bianca-censori-suffers-wardrobe-malfunction-in-wild-tape-outfit

Bianca Censori raised temperatures and eyebrows recently, heading to dinner in an outfit that looked sponsored by the local hardware store. The Australian fashionista appeared to test the limits of her outfit as her cream-colored tape ensemble began to come apart while she posed for photos.

According to the Daily Mail, Bianca appeared oblivious to her wardrobe malfunction as she confidently posed with her stylist, Gadir Rajab, at his birthday dinner at the Italian restaurant Gigi Paris.

Once inside, Bianca struck pose after pose with Gadir, who sported a Moroccan football top. She made sure all eyes were on her, flaunting a daring ensemble of beige low-rise shorts that just about kissed her knees.

Bianca Censori stepped out in suspenders as she visited Gigi Paris in Paris, France on Thursday night. Hmm 🤔 😒 #KanyewestBianca pic.twitter.com/EIBw7fCiKD — Entertainment Hub (@Entertain85512) June 21, 2024

She wore suspenders styled as a halter, covering only her nipples and leaving little to the imagination. This outfit, one of Bianca Censori’s most daring yet, flaunted her flat midriff and toned limbs. She nailed the minimalist vibe with a pair of beige open-toe heels, complete with clear plastic straps for that “barely there” touch.

Bianca flaunted messy bubblegum pink hair that cascaded to her shoulders in seemingly sweaty tendrils.

Bianca Censori saliendo de un restaurante en París 👀 pic.twitter.com/sX7Vz6JUKl — HIGHXTAR. (@highxtar_) June 21, 2024

Bianca Censori Debuted Her Pink Hair Just Last Week

Censori, the wife of veteran rapper Ye, debuted her new pink locks just days ago in Paris. Bianca’s pink do was for the PROTOTYPES Menswear spring/summer 2025 show in Paris. Of course, images of Bianca alongside Ye found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Bianca Censori: “Pink hair, sheer leotard, and Kanye as a beekeeper? Paris Fashion Week just got wilder. pic.twitter.com/jxGWoaNNDV — droopy dee (@crypto_droopy11) June 20, 2024

As usual, Bianca opted for minimal clothing. She donned a backless, sheer nude thong leotard that left little to the imagination. The aspiring star completed her ensemble with knee-high stockings and heels. From the side, Bianca’s outfit was even more striking, as if it had been meticulously crafted with daring precision to achieve that bold look.

Meanwhile, the veteran rapper and mogul showcased an all-white ensemble, including an ivory netting that obscured his face, making him hard to recognize. He completed the look with white gloves and sneakers. The designer behind Kanye West’s beekeeper-inspired outfit remains unidentified. Notably, one of his gloves displayed the name “Ester” along with an “L” on the front.

Perhaps Bianca’s high-concept outfits are a tease of things to come from Ye. The veteran rapper is reportedly collaborating with porn producer Mike Moz on his new venture and has been concentrating on “casting and art direction.”

Ye seems to have some avant-garde ideas up his bee keeper’s sleeve for his budding adult entertainment empire. “The idea that this project is going to be another porn studio is not correct,” Moz recently gushed to TMZ. “It will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before.”