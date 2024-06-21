kylie-jenner-breaks-down-crying-after-fans-poke-fun-at-her-looks

Kylie Jenner breaks down on the June 20th episode of The Kardashians about fans’ criticisms of her appearance.

“It’s a miracle I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and still think I’m pretty,” she said.

Allegedly, during Paris Fashion Week in September, Kylie received an influx of negative comments regarding her looks. She explained that this occurred after she decided to wear minimal makeup since fans usually claim she wears too much.

“I hear nasty things about myself all the time,” she said in a confessional. “I think it’s just after 10 years of hearing about it, it just gets exhausting.”

“I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler,” Kylie continued. “I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again. It feels like it’s a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it is never going to change.”

While she added that she felt “so numb” to the comments, Kylie still broke down in tears about them.

“Like, I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me,” she admitted. “People have been talking about my looks since I was 12 or 13, before I even got lip filler.”

On PEOPLE’s article on this matter, one person wrote, “I think to some degree the Kardashians bring the comments on themselves bc they put so much emphasis on their looks with the all the selfies they post. They are constantly drawing attention to their looks, so of course people are going to comment one way or another. Ultimately the hope would be Kylie gets confident enough in herself to understand that her level of perceived beauty has nothing to do with who she is on the inside. Personally I think she’s attractive, but more importantly I hope she’s kind. And I hope she comes to see it’s her actions that count, far more than her looks.”

Another responded, “I think no one deserves to be judged for their looks or character by strangers online. Did you see the show? She has been dealing with this since she was 12 years old. Leave her alone!”