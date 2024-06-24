Kim Kardashian Slammed for ‘Trying to Look Like’ Bianca Censori in Fur Bodysuit and Tights

Kim Kardashian just dropped a fresh batch of pics, and the internet noticed a striking resemblance to Ye’s current muse, Bianca Censori.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old veteran reality TV star shared a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing an ensemble featuring a beige and brown fur bodysuit paired with what appeared to be control-top tights.

“Cream dream,” Kardashian wrote alongside the series of snaps. The images featured candid paparazzi-style shots of her walking outdoors, as well as close-ups of her standing inside a showroom beside a rack of brown Skims basics.

The pairing lawyer and mogul elevated her look with a distinctive pair of pointed-toe sandals and a cuff bracelet. She wore her platinum blond hair down and straight, highlighting her contrasting brown roots.

Of course, Kim’s 360+ million followers flooded the comments to her post. However, the reactions were mixed.

“Blonde makes her look so washed out,’ one top comment read. You’re gorgeous, but that outfit is hideous,” another fan added. “Girl u need a new stylist or something bc this is not even the bare minimum,” a third brutal armchair fashion critic wrote.

However, the comments dig deeper, questioning Kim’s trend-setting instincts. “What in the skidmark is this,” one fan wonders. “It’s giving embalmed,” another fan added.

Kim Kardashian’s Latest Photo Dump Drew Comparisons to Bianca Censori

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian couldn’t avoid comparisons to her younger rival, 29-year-old Bianca Censori. Kanye West’s current wife frequently appears in bodysuit and tights ensembles, and she recently donned a similar outfit.

“She’s tryna look like Kayne’s wife again 🙄🫠😂,” one Instagram denizen wrote. “trying to look like the new wife 🙈”, another fan agreed.

Of course, Kim will have to go the extra mile if she really wants to emulate Bianca’s most recent outrageous look.

During a recent outing, the Australian fashionista seemed to push the boundaries of her attire. Her cream-colored tape ensemble began to unravel as she posed for photos. Unaware of her wardrobe malfunction, Bianca confidently posed with her stylist, Gadir Rajab, during his birthday dinner at the elegant Italian restaurant, Gigi Paris.

Bianca Censori stepped out in suspenders as she visited Gigi Paris in Paris, France on Thursday night. Hmm 🤔 😒 #KanyewestBianca pic.twitter.com/EIBw7fCiKD — Entertainment Hub (@Entertain85512) June 21, 2024

Bianca Censori wore a daring outfit featuring suspenders styled as a halter, covering only her nipples and showcasing her midriff and toned limbs. She completed the minimalist look with beige open-toe heels with clear plastic straps.

Bianca also rocked her messy bubblegum pink hair, something the middle-aged Kim might look a bit odd trying to imitate…