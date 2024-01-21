Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Awkward Meet-up at Son’s Basketball Game

Not exactly the friendliest moment, exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had an awkward interaction while both were at a basketball game for their son, Saint.

TMZ reports that while Kardashian and West attended the game together with their daughter Chicago on Friday, Jan. 19, there seemed to be some tension between the former couple. Sources told the media outlet that when it comes to co-parenting, Kardashian and West do not see eye to eye. Most recently Kardashian became upset over West’s antisemitic rants.

The awkward interaction comes just a few months after a leaked clip showed Kanye West speaking out about his marriage to Kim Kardashian in 2018. The clip is from an unreleased documentary. While speaking about his marriage, West said that Kardashian tended to focus on his “negative” side. She also called him “crazy.”

“I feel like my wife does believe in me,” West stated. “But she has a tendency to focus on the negative. And she’ll call me ‘crazy’ and say ‘you’re ramped up’ more than she’ll say ‘you’re a genius.’”

Kanye West also stated that he received more “you’re crazy” than “you’re a genius” from Kim Kardashian. “And it’s from this person that has an opening in my heart,” he continued. “Because I close my heart to people when they start being too negative.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially divorced in March 2022 after six years of marriage. The couple first started dating in 2011 and had their first daughter North in 2013. They were married in 2014, but Kardashian filed for divorce in early 2021. The former couple shares daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian Once Said She Would Do Anything to Get the ‘Old’ Kanye West Back

During an episode of The Kardashians in 2023, Kim Kardashian spoke about her co-parenting struggles with Kanye West and how she missed the old him. “It’s so different from the person that I married,” she said, referring to West and his erratic behavior. “That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

Kardashian then said that it’s hard watching someone you really loved and had a family with become so different. “Sometimes I feel that if he hits rock bottom, it’s a journey he needs to take on his own,” she explained. “In the past, I would reach out to everyone, assuring them that everything would be okay. But now, I don’t have the energy for it.”

Kim Kardashian previously opened up about reclaiming her sense of self and overcoming some hardships after her split from Kanye West. “I feel like it’s a new version of me,” Kardashian told Vogue Italia. “Previously, my confidence relied heavily on having a partner whose opinion I valued deeply. When that dynamic shifted, I lost touch with my own voice. Now, I’m at a stage where I strive to make the right choices.”