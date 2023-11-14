Kim Kardashian Named…Man Of The Year?

TV personality, socialite, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is the latest woman to be named as GQ’s Men of the Year.

Kim Kardashian, the reality star-turned-SKIMS businesswoman, has been named one of GQ’s Men of the Year. Kim isn’t the first woman to receive the honor—women including singer Rihanna, actress Jennifer Aniston, and twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams have all graced the Men of the Year cover.

In the special edition issue, Kim modeled in a chic office-themed photo shoot. She is pictured wearing everything from men’s clothing to elegant gowns, and even a t-shirt from her old store, DASH.

In her interview with GQ, Kim touched on her family life—notably focusing on her father who died from cancer while she was in her 20s. As reported by TooFab, Kim also recalled how the OJ Simpson trial was “really tough” for her family. During the trial, Kris Jenner was a close friend of Nicole Brown Simpson. Kim’s father—who was on OJ’s legal team—was on the opposing side of the case.

Kourtney Kardashian also remembered their late father during the interview, revealing that he wouldn’t necessarily love every aspect of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“We have to watch the edit and relive things then and then relive it at the interview,” Kourtney said. “My dad was very much into the closeness of our family, so I think that those moments would make him cringe.”

Kim Kardashian Announces Man Of The Year Honor On Instagram

On Tuesday, November 14, Kim announced her GQ Man of the Year honor on Instagram.

She uploaded a carousel of photos from the GQ shoot to the platform and captioned the post, “Hi! I’m the GQ Man of the Year! 😱🤯”

One of Kim’s followers joked, “When the men aren’t menning anymore… lmfao”

“mother is fathering,” another said.

“Yes you are! 🔥🔥🔥” Caitlyn Jenner replied. “BOSS! Love you”