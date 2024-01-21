Kanye West Posts Scandalous, Nearly Nude Pics of Wife Bianca Censori

Once again leaving nothing to the imagination, Kanye West posted some nearly nude photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, on Instagram.

In a series of photographs, Censori is seen in what appears to be a kitchen wearing a bodysuit with just string covering her backside as well as a full head mask and black boots. “Cream of wheat,” Kanye captioned the post.

In separate posts, Censori continues to wear the mask while posing in the bodysuit and black robe. “Mysterious,” Kanye West wrote for the black robe post.

West previously took to the social media platform to celebrate Censori with a series of half-naked photos of her. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side every day when half the world turned their back son me,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “And the most amazing step mom to our children. I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”

However, he has since deleted the post.

Born in Australia, Censori started working for West at Yeezy in 2020. Although there isn’t much known about her, Censori notably attended DP Toscano Architects for Architecture and earned a bachelor’s and master’s at the University of Melbourne.

“As a child, I spent a lot of time with my aunt who would consistently expose me to an array of art, film, and architecture,” she said during a since-deleted interview with Hypebeast. “She really drove my love for design and instilled in me an eye for aesthetics that I was able to nurture into adulthood.”

Kanye West Shocks the World With Another Weird Decision – Getting Permanent Titanium Teeth

Meanwhile, Kanye West is also causing another stir with his recent decision to get permanent titanium teeth. The cost of the dentures was reported to be $850,000.

A source close to the rapper/fashion designer told Page Six that the decision was unexpected. This is due to him being “notoriously weird” about his teeth.

“He brought one dentist to another dentist’s office to show him how to work on his teeth,” the insider told the media outlet. They also say that West has up to a dozen dentists in his rotation. He also has had many grills installed, made over, and removed over the years.

Another source further pointed out that Kanye West’s “obsession” with his teeth began after his 2002 car accident. The crash left West’s jaw shattered. He even recorded his first hit Through the Wire with his jaw still wired shut.

“They are, as the name suggests, fixed and permanent,” the insider said about the $850,000 implants, known as “fixed prosthodontics.”

“This goes beyond veneers or grills,” the insider went on to add. “And his particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before.”