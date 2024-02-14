Killer Mike Issues Wild Taylor Swift Poly Invite: ‘Me and My Wife Need a Third’

Killer Mike has an interesting proposition for Taylor Swift. The rapper revealed he’s interested in a polyamorous relationship, and he would invite Swift to join him in the bedroom.

Killer Mike made the shocking proposal while appearing on The Daily Show. He reflected on his wild GRAMMYs arrest and talks turned to Swift. The artist made history with the most Album of the Year wins.

“Shouts out to Taylor, man,” Killer Mike began innocently enough. He praised Swift and her recent accomplishments. However, things took a sexual turn with the rapper sending an open invite.

“God—n, she won at the Grammys. Her boyfriend won the Chiefs. If she’s into poly, me and my wife need a third. We’re trying to win again!”

Killer Mike said his wife isn’t quite as open to the idea as he is. However, it’s something that he believes that he can eventually convince her of. Of course, he could just be joking as well.

“I feel I could pull it off,” Mike said. “Only problem is my wife’s good with a gun. She doesn’t agree. But I’ll keep trying for all the men out there.”

The rapper also got serious about his recent arrest. While there were details he couldn’t go into, he did share more of his side of things. The rapper said he’s doing just fine after the arrest.

Killer Mike Talks Grammys Arrest

He said, “I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”

It turns out that an overcrowded backstage led to an altercation between the rapper and a security guard.

“I think backstage was overcrowded, I think the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little over-zealous,” Killer Mike said. “It’s water under the bridge for me.”

The rapper is looking forward and isn’t focused on the arrest. “I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with,” he said. “I would implore people to just take that from it. Don’t dwell on the bad stuff.”

Killer Mike said his faith helped him through the arrest. “I thanked God for putting me in a space, believe it or not, by myself,” he said. “And I got an opportunity to invoke the spirit of my mom and my grandmother and let them know what had happened and thank them.”