Killer Mike Handcuffed, Detained at Grammys After Alleged Physical Altercation

The 2024 Grammys Awards took place in Los Angeles on February 4. The star-studded event did not come without controversy. Star rapper Killer Mike was seen being carried out of the venue in handcuffs. This was after Mike collected three awards to kick off the evening. TMZ is reporting that a physical altercation before the event is what led to his arrest.

“Killer Mike’s Grammys night came to an early end … because he was just led out of the event in handcuffs — after an alleged physical altercation,” TMZ wrote.

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Killer Mike was detained after allegedly getting into some kind of physical altercation with a security guard at the event. We’re told he’s not under arrest, and officers are still trying to sort out exactly what happened.”

Ice T Reacts to Rap Star’s Arrest

The 2024 Grammys has been a night of highs and lows for Killer Mike. He took home his first award in 2024 and completed a clean sweep of every award he was nominated for. And shortly after he was in handcuffs.

After going viral, legendary rapper Ice T reacted to Killer Mike’s arrest.

“Homie just won 3 Grammys. LAPD are Cold Blooded,” he said. “They could have at least waited till he got outside or at his hotel. Word is it’s a misdemeanor. This is that EXTRA BS.. smh.”

Homie just won 3 Grammys.. LAPD are Cold Blooded… They could have at least waited till he got outside or at his hotel. Word is it’s a misdemeanor.. This is that EXTRA BS.. smh https://t.co/Dph6SSaAk1 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 5, 2024

Killer Mike Involved in Nicki Minaj Controversy

This is the second controversy that Killer Mike has been involved this evening. The first occurred before the show even started. Before it was announced that the rapper had won one of his three awards, the Grammys official Twitter account made a huge mistake.

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s song “Barbie World” was announced as the winner of Best Rap Song of the Year via the Grammys Twitter account. But she didn’t win. The actual winner was Killer Mike for “Scientists and Engineers.”

Minaj is one of the most decorated artists of this generation. She has multiple platinum albums and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry. Drake, Kanye West, Beyonce, and Jay-Z are just a few of the top that she has worked with. But the one thing that has evaded her is winning a Grammy Award.

With her still being without a Grammy, the blunder must have stung a little more.