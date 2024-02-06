rapper-killer-mike-breaks-silence-on-2024-grammys-arrest

Rapper Killer Mike is breaking his silence after being handcuffed and grilled by police at the 2024 Grammys. The incident took place following the Atlanta rapper’s victories in the categories of Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientist & Engineers,” as well as Best Rap Album for Michael during Sunday night’s ceremony.

In a video on X (formerly Twitter), the musician was escorted out of Crypto.com Arena by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

The LAPD confirmed on X Sunday evening that they arrested and transported an adult male involved in a physical altercation that took place at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court. The individual was initially detained and handcuffed before being placed under arrest and taken to LAPD Central Division.

The LAPD then identified Killer Mike by his given name in a follow-up post. “The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released,” the department wrote.

Killer Mike Downplays His Grammy Arrest

However, Killing Mike is downplaying the Grammys’ arrest. Instead, he’s focused on his big wins for the night. “Ain’t nothing had happened, man,” Killer Mike insisted yesterday on V103’s Big Tigger Morning Show. “But we winners. That’s it. We hit a speed bump and then we hit back to the party.”

The rapper double-downed on claiming the incident caused him no concern. “I wasn’t carried out of nowhere,” Killer Mike added.

Killer Mike finally brought home a Grammy after two decades. His last victory was in 2003 when he won the award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for his collaboration on Outkast’s “The Whole World”.

During his acceptance speech for Best Rap Performance, the rapper enthusiastically expressed his joy at returning to the Grammys stage. “I’m a Black man in America, and as a kid, I had a dream to become a part of music,” he recalled. “And that 9-year-old is excitedly dancing inside of me right now.”

“Everyone in this room,” he added, “it is our responsibility to keep using our imagination to shape and form the world.”

