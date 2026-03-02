Kiefer Sutherland’s Friends Want Him to ‘Get Some Real Help’ After Recent Arrest, Report Says

A new report reveals that Kiefer Sutherland’s friends are growing concerned for him following his recent ride-share arrest.

Sources close to the 24 star spoke to Radar about the incident.

“It’s a real bad look,” one insider stated. “And some folks in his world are seeing it as a call for help.”

The actor was arrested in early January after he allegedly “physically assaulted” and threatened a ride-share driver. Hours after the arrest, Sutherland was released on $50,000 bail. He was set to appear in early February.

Other sources stated that Kiefer has been struggling since the death of his father, Donald Sutherland, in June 2024.

“It’s been tough on him losing his dad when they worked so hard on their relationship over the years,” a fellow insider shared. “But he’s clearly gone over the top here.”

They then noted, “He’s let his anger get the better of him again, and he needs to start to look at the reasons why and get some real help.”

The Ride-Share Case Has Been Returned to Law Enforcement For Additional Investigation

Although they initially planned to file criminal charges against Sutherland, prosecutors have reportedly sent the case back to law enforcement for further investigation.

Meanwhile, more about the incident have surfaced.

The ride-share driver has since spoken out about the incident, stating that Sutherland had asked him to pull over and let him out just minutes into the ride. When the driver didn’t immediately pull over, the actor threatened him. Sutherland allegedly said he would kill the driver if he didn’t pull over.

Not long later, the driver called 911 and stated that the actor had assaulted him. The incident took place near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in West Hollywood.

Law enforcement reported at the time that the ride-share driver did not require medical attention following the assault. The responding officers further determined that Sutherland had physically assaulted and made criminal threats against the driver.

Law enforcement sources later told ABC News that Sutherland had not only punched but also attempted to choke the ride-share driver amid the assault.

A clip of the dispatch phone revealed that the ride-share driver was heard running from Sutherland. Minutes after the initial call, responding officers called back to dispatch. They confirm that the suspect, Sutherland, was no longer chasing the ride-share driver.

