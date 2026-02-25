Latest Update on Kiefer Sutherland’s Assault Case

A little more than a month after Kiefer Sutherland was arrested for assaulting a ride-share driver, a new update about the situation has been revealed.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to NBC 4 Los Angeles that prosecutors have sent the assault case back to law enforcement for further investigation.

The district attorney’s office stated it had been presented with the case for potential criminal charges against the actor, and he was scheduled to make an initial court appearance earlier this month.

However, officials said it has since sent the case back to police for an additional investigation.

Sutherland was arrested in early January for alleged assault.

The ride-share driver stated that during the ride, Sutherland had asked him to pull over and let him out. When the driver didn’t immediately pull over, the actor threatened him. Sutherland said he would kill him if he didn’t pull over.

Following the threat, the driver called 911 and stated Sutherland had assaulted him. The incident took place near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in West Hollywood.

Law enforcement reported at the time that the ride-share driver did not require medical attention following the assault. The responding officers determined the actor had physically assaulted and made criminal threats against the driver.

Sutherland was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal threat. However, he was released from custody a few hours later on a $50,000 bond.

Sutherland Reportedly Punched and Attempted to Choke Ride-Share Driver Amid Assault

Law enforcement sources previously told ABC News that Sutherland had not only punched but also attempted to choke the ride-share driver amid the assault.

Just after the altercation began, the ride-share driver got out of his vehicle to escape Sutherland. The actor then chased the driver.

A clip of the dispatch revealed that the ride-share driver was running from the Sutherland. Minutes after the initial call, law enforcement called back to dispatch. The responding officers confirm that the suspect, Sutherland, was no longer chasing the ride-share driver.

“Suspect is no longer chasing the PR, now is behind PR’s vehicle, a black SUV. No further,” dispatch reported.

Radar recently reported that those allegedly close to Sutherland have been telling him to seek help for his behavior.

“It’s a real bad look, and some folks in his world are seeing it as a call for help,” a source said.

Another insider stated, “It’s been tough on him losing his dad when they worked so hard on their relationship over the years. But he’s clearly gone over the top here. He’s let his anger get the better of him again, and he needs to start to look at the reasons why and get some real help.”