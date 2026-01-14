kiefer-sutherland-arrested-for-alleged-assault

Designated Survivor star Kiefer Sutherland was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted a rideshare driver.

Videos by Suggest

According to a Los Angeles Police Department statement to USA Today, the alleged altercation between the actor and the rideshare driver occurred near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, just after midnight on Jan. 12.

Sutherland was accused of stepping into the rideshare driver’s vehicle and physically assaulting the driver. He also allegedly made threats towards the driver.

The Los Angeles Police Department further confirmed that no one sustained injuries requiring medical attention during the altercation.

Hours after his arrest, the 59-year-old actor was released on a $50,000 bail. His first hearing about the incident is currently scheduled for Feb. 2.

This isn’t the first time Sutherland has had a run-in with law enforcement. In 2007, he spent nearly 50 days in jail for a DUI conviction.

Kiefer Sutherland’s Arrest Comes Nearly Two Years After His Father’s Death

Kiefer Sutherland’s latest legal woe comes nearly two years after his father, Donald Sutherland, passed away at the age of 88.

The late actor, who is best known for his roles in The Hunger Games franchise, Animal House, and M*A*S*H, died on June 20, 2024, from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He had been under hospice care at the University of Miami Hospital at the time.

In a statement on X, Kiefer announced Donald’s passing. “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” the actor wrote, alongside a black-and-white photo of him as a child with his father. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad, or ugly.”

“He loved what he did and did what he loved,” Kiefer then pointed out. “And one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Two years before Donald’s passing, Kiefer praised his famous father, telling The Guardian that the late actor had inspired him to pursue acting.

“It’s hard to think of another actor who’s been as prolific and made films as diverse as Ordinary People, Don’t Look Now, Fellini’s Casanova, Bertolucci’s 1900, and The Hunger Games,” Kiefer said. “His influence was to make my career as diversified and interesting as possible, which he taught me by doing, not by saying, which was really cool.”

Donald was married three times and had five children. He married his third wife, Francine Racette, in 1972. They stayed together until his death.