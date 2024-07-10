Kevin Hart Sued Over S*x Tape Scandal Involving Former Friend

Famed comedian Kevin Hart has found himself in hot water. He could be facing some serious legal trouble, according to a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit stems from the infamous 2017 sex tape which shows the”Laugh at My Pain” star getting intimate with Montia Sabbag. According to the suit, Hart’s former friend, J.T. Jackson, says that Hart jeopardized his reputation when Hart made claims that J.T. was the one who filmed the video.

Kevin Hart Sued, Facing New Lawsuit

In 2021, the former friends came to a settlement that required Hart to apologize for making the claim. But the apology didn’t meet Jackson’s standards. And that could cost Hart big time.

“Jackson says the two came to a settlement agreement in 2021 where he says Hart agreed to make a public apology and help rehabilitate Jackson’s public reputation,” TMZ wrote.

“J.T. says they had a public statement totally written out that Kevin would release — but, when the time came, Jackson claims Hart deviated from the prepared statement … including a part in the settlement that J.T. says called for Kevin to say Jackson had nothing to do with any alleged extortion plot.”

Comedian Gets Candid on His Height

Kevin Hart is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. His movies have grossed literally hundreds of millions of dollars. But despite his large success in the film industry, Hart has been unable to escape the quips about his height.

For some people being short is a disadvantage. But Hart took a different approach. His ability to be able to laugh at his height along with others birthed a comedic schtick that he has been able to use in his stand-up for years. And he credits his lightheartedness for his success.

“It’s talking about the things that you aren’t afraid to laugh at about yourself,” he said.

“I’m really confident that the laugh that I’m getting, you’re not laughing necessarily at me as if I’m a joke. You’re laughing at the experience. I’m giving you an experience through a story that is relatable. And more importantly, I’m saying things that other people just don’t have the heart to say.”