Kevin Hart Says He’ll Never Host the Oscars, Here’s Why

Nearly five years after hosting the 2019 Oscars, Kevin Hart states he’s not interested in hosting the iconic award show ever again.

During his recent interview with Sky News, Hart declared he wanted to destroy any hope for his appearance on the Oscar stage. “Those gigs aren’t good gigs for comics,” he explained. “It’s no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren’t comedy-friendly environments anymore.”

Kevin Hart then said that award show organizers “got it right” one year when it was just a bunch of personalities acting as the hosts. “That’s a nice thing,” he continued. “It’s a collaborative thing, different people get to be responsible for act one, act two, act three, but you know, the days of it being a room for a comic, those days are done.”

Hart also hosted other award shows like the BET Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and MTV Movie Awards. He praised fellow comics who had successful award-hosting gigs. “Shout out to those that have cracked the code and done it right early on,” he said. “The Chris Rocks of the world, the Billy Crystals of the world, the girls we’ve had like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais.”

Kevin Hart did say many people understand that if they are not industry comics, the rooms are very cold. “So, me doing it is, of course, at an advantage, because I know the room and for me, and familiar with so many. But, for others, it’s not the same.”

Hart pointed out that the gig is now like was before. “It’s too much pressure on the idea of a comic,” he added. “And what’s jokes and not jokes. So, it’s tough.”

Kevin Hart Recently Defended Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Following Criticism

While chatting with Bravo host Andy Cohen this week, Kevin Hart defended Jo Koy after criticism about his jokes during the Golden Globes.

“It seems like comedians, more than anyone, are under such a microscope,” Hart said. Jo’s fine. Jo Koy is a phenomenal comedian; he sells out arenas everywhere. If I’m Jo, I don’t let it get to me. Let it slide off your back. You’re fine. You’ll be fine. you’re a talented and successful comic.”

Kevin Hart then pointed out that the award show was a “tough room” that has expectations of consequences. “Everyone is on edge,” he added.

Among the reasons Jo Koy was criticized were mainly the jokes he made about the Barbie cast. He also took a shot at Taylor Swift.