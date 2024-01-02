kelly-clarkson-helps-marry-couple-during-nye-las-vegas-concert

Kelly Clarkson is renowned for transforming personal heartache into chart-topping hits. However, she showcased a different side of herself during her Las Vegas residency show, Chemistry: An Intimate Evening.

Despite the ongoing challenges of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the Grammy-winning artist has remained candid about her personal life. At the Bakkt Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on New Year’s Eve, Clarkson dazzled the audience with her powerful vocals.

However, the standout moment of the night wasn’t a rendition of her well-known hits like “Breakaway” or “Stronger.” Instead, it was an impromptu wedding ceremony that unfolded within the intimate confines of the show.

Kelly Clarkson Helps Couple Get Married at New Year’s Eve Concert

In a heartwarming deviation from her usual concert routine, Clarkson paused her performance to facilitate the union of two fortunate fans present in the audience. The surprise wedding, requested by the couple, turned the evening into a truly memorable New Year’s Eve celebration.

Ever the romantic, the “Since U Been Gone” singer gladly played the role of officiant, adding a special touch to the festivities and demonstrating her enduring belief in love.

The moment was captured by smartphone cameras in the crowd. It’s certainly one of the first feel-good stories of 2024.