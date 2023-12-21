kelly-clarkson-opens-up-about-looking-for-love-after-divorce

A little over a year after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized, Kelly Clarkson opens up about finding new love.

While chatting with Shannen Doherty on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week, Clarkson stated she’s focusing on herself instead of finding a new special someone. “I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship,” she explained. “To make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else.”

Clarkson also pointed out how hard divorce can be. “You thought you were going to spend forever with this person,” she stated. The American Idol alum then said that she is still in the stage of really enjoying herself.

However, she said her dogs are providing her some comfort while she’s single. “Ever since I’ve been separated now divorced, my dogs have been ruling my bed,” she continued. “I think they would hate the next person who came in.”

Clarkson and Blackstock were married between 2013 and 2020. The former couple share two children, River Rose and Remington “Remy” Alexander. Recently, Blackstock was ordered to pay $2 million to Clarkson after he allegedly overcharged her when he was her manager. During his 13-year tenure as Clarkson’s manager, Blackstock had unlawfully booked jobs for her and charged an excessive commission.

Blackstock’s company Starstruck Management Group went after Clarkson in 2020 for unpaid commissions linked to The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show. However, Clarkson ended up filing a petition with the California Labor Commission, alleging that Blackstock had violated several labor labors by demanding excessive fees, acting against her best interests, and engaging in conflict of interest.

Kelly Clarkson Recently Addressed Her Relationship Status on Instagram Live

Following her appearance on Today in September, Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram for a Q&A session with fans. One of the topics was if she was in a relationship.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking,” Clarkson declared. “You know why? I love being single. I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs – there’s a lot going on.”

Kelly Clarkson further explained it’s emotionally draining even thinking about being in a relationship. “You know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. That’s hard to start over.”

She also shared how she has been navigating through the new chapter of her life during her Today appearance. “In all honestly, I think it’s just happiness and really making sure you’re surrounding yourself with people that, you know, you share similar things.”