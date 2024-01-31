Keleigh Teller Gives Swifties Another BTS Look Inside Taylor Swift’s Chiefs Suite in Viral Video

Keleigh Teller treated ravenous Swifties to yet another sneak peek into Taylor Swift’s exclusive VIP suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

On Tuesday, Keleigh, widely regarded as the reigning Queen of the Swifties, delighted fans on TikTok as she shared the exciting moments she spent with Taylor at the NFL team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, held at M&T Bank Stadium.

In the footage, Swift was seen celebrating the AFC Championship win of her partner, Travis Kelce, alongside his brother, Jason, and sister-in-law, Kylie. The footage also captured Swift posing with Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed, all of whom seemed elated to witness the Chiefs secure a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Travis’s bro, Jason Kelce, was caught sipping beers in the VIP box. This is a classy twist after his epic leap from the box to chug beer with the fans the week before.

A different segment of the video captured the fleeting scene where Travis ascended to the suite after the game, warmly embracing his family. Keleigh Teller also posted adorable photos of herself alongside Taylor Swift during their celebrations. Teller cemented her fandom by setting the video to Swift’s song “You’re On Your Own, Kid”.

“Alright #chiefskingdom one more since you’re so kind,” Teller wrote alongside the footage.

Of course, on Monday, Keleigh Teller treated Taylor Swift fans with their first exclusive glimpse into the VIP box. The footage captured Swift’s immense joy as she shared high fives and warm hugs with her fans after the game.

In a remarkable triumph, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, achieving a final score of 17-10. This resounding victory solidified their position in the 2024 Super Bowl. They will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11th.

Following the game, Swift dashed towards the field for a remarkable embrace with Travis. This marked the pop idol’s first appearance on the field since she began attending Travis Kelce’s games in the autumn.

Swift gained prominence in the NFL after appearing at Arrowhead Stadium suites in September. Despite performing in Tokyo the day prior, Swift is expected to attend the upcoming Super Bowl. Despite Swift’s intense scheduling gymnastics, Kelce will not be attending the Grammys due to football practice.