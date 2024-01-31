Why Travis Kelce Won’t Attend the 2024 Grammys With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift will attend the 2024 Grammys, but fans hoping for a red carpet rendezvous with Travis Kelce and more PDA will be left wanting.

As reported by TMZ, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end and his team have a demanding schedule to uphold. Unfortunately for Swifties, they’ll be in Las Vegas on the same night as the Grammys, getting ready for the upcoming Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers the following Sunday, February 11.

However, Swifties with some geographical know-how likely realize the Grammys are in Los Angeles. Of course, Vegas is an extremely short flight away. Perhaps Taylor Swift’s dashing beau will pull out all the stops to support her as she has him…

Despite how simple it would be for Kelce to do so, it seems that won’t be the case. According to most experts, it is highly unlikely that Kelce will make the trip from Vegas to be with Swift at the awards show in nearby Los Angeles. Considering the gravity of the Super Bowl, it’s only fair that he gives work the VIP treatment.

Despite Travis Kelce’s Grammy Snub, Taylor Swift is Expected to Attend the Super Bowl

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has no problem making it to multiple events, unlike Travis Kelce. Swift has been nominated for six Grammys.

Unfortunately, she won’t be able to stay in the area for long after the event. She is scheduled to resume her Eras Tour in Tokyo on February 7th, performing until the 10th.

While Travis Kelce won’t be bothering himself with attending the Grammys, Taylor Swift is pulling out all the stops to see him play football. Immediately after her final show in Japan, she will make her way to Las Vegas for Kelce’s big game.

Not long ago, Taylor Swift stressed the importance of showing up to support your significant other.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves. We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told Time back in December.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Perhaps Travis Kelce was too busy with practice to read that interview.