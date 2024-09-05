Keith Urban Says Miley Cyrus’ Voice ‘Sounds Like an Ashtray’

Keith Urban gifted Miley Cyrus an interesting compliment in a new interview, likening her voice to a receptacle for cigarette droppings.

The pop Country singer appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie show in Sydney, Australia. When the conversation shifted to Miley, the discussion took an unexpected turn.

“I love Miley. I’ve always loved Miley,” the 56-year-old insisted. “I love that voice, man, that voice. She sounds like an ashtray — and I mean that as a compliment,” Urban went on.

Perhaps sensing the “compliment” wouldn’t go over very well, Urban doubled down.

“I literally mean that as a compliment,” he added, likely visualizing the hundreds of articles that would be generated from the unflattering comparison.

Sweat probably dripping from his brow, Urban continued his downward spiral of Miley Cyrus compliments.

“She sounds like the carpet at the RSL!”, he blurted.

Of course, Urban was referring to the Returned and Services Leagues—organizations where Australian military personnel and veterans gather to connect and support one another. A quick Google search shows garish carpet likely meant to handle a lot of beer spills and ash droppings.

So… a “compliment”, yes… yes…

Keith Urban’s Love for Miley Cyrus is Clear, Despite the Odd ‘Compliment’

However, Urban’s admiration for Cyrus, 31, is well-known. He has performed her hit song “Flowers” multiple times during his tour in the past year.

His love for younger female artists doesn’t stop there.

Nicole Kidman‘s long-time partner has recently delivered live performances of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” and Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).”

Meanwhile, his recent praise for Swift was handled with a bit more care.

“I mean, God, Taylor’s songwriting, it’s so extraordinary. There’s really no adjectives for it,” he gushed to People last May.

“She’s such a great, great writer. So this new album [The Tortured Poets Department] is just more proof of that in really great ways.”

He also lavished praise on Grande in the same interview.

“She doesn’t sound like anyone,” Urban said of the “Into You” singer. “It’s like Taylor. I like singers that you know their voice immediately, and there’s a lot of other singers that sound like them, but they don’t sound like anyone.”

“Ariana has always had that unique vocal gift,” Urban exclaimed. “On top of that, she’s a phenomenal writer and producer.”

However, Urban didn’t compare them to ugly carpets or where you throw away your cigar ash. Smilers around the world, rejoice!