katy-perry-rocks-tiny-patriotic-top-while-celebrating-4th-of-july

Katy Perry donned the American flag’s stars and stripes on her chest, turning her Fourth of July celebration into a star-spangled spectacle.

The pop singer and former American Idol judge rang in the holiday with a dazzling new Instagram photo, proving once again that she’s the queen of festive flair. In the image, Perry dazzled in a bedazzled red, white, and blue bathing suit top as she strikingly recreated Rosie the Riveter’s iconic “We Can Do It!” poster pose.

Of course, Katy Perry referenced her classic hit “Firework” in the caption to her sultry 4th of July pic.

“BB UR A FIREWORK 🎆,” the 39-year-old Perry started her caption. She then took the opportunity to promote her upcoming single, “Woman’s World”.

“And speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK HAPPY 4TH 🇺🇸,” she wrote. The single drops on July 11th.

Fans and Peers React to Katy Perry’s Barely There 4th of July Threads

Of course, it didn’t take long for Katy Perry’s 206 million Instagram followers to weigh in on her 4th of July-themed snapshot.

Actress and singer Carmen Electra commented, “the american dream 😍😍😍”. Makeup guru Jake Warden added an enthusiastic, “Mother”. Musician Trevi Moran chimed in with, “So gorg”.

Meanwhile, one fan held to the patriotic theme by quipping, “My pronouns are U/S/A 🦅🦅🦅”.

“Mother of AMERICA ❤️🔥”, a second fan added. “Katy Perry is the queen of pop,” a third fan declared to the chagrin of Swifties and the Beyhive.

Katy Perry has certainly shown a lot of skin leading up to her upcoming single.

Last month, Perry stunned wearing a fur coat and not much else at Paris Fashion Week. Perry wore a long black coat with no top underneath, low-cut ripped nylon bottoms with heels, black sunglasses, and a sleek ponytail to complete her event look.

Katy Perry arrives at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris.



pic.twitter.com/i6XKqwhHDE — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 26, 2024

Not long before that, Perry captivated the audience at Vogue World: Paris, held at Place Vendôme. She wore a stunning black Noir Kei Ninomiya gown that revealed a lot of skin. The cutout dress featured geometric shapes, strategically designed to cover her assets.

Perry turned heads at Vogue World: Paris. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

To start June, the singer showcased her figure in a bikini, sharing photos of herself performing high kicks in heels on a balcony.

Image via Instagram / Katy Perry

The social media post turned out to be a not-so-subtle advertisement. The series of photos featured her holding a can of De Soi, the non-alcoholic beverage she co-founded.