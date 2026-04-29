billie-eilish-addresses-rumors-of-feud-with-brother-finneas

Following recent speculation, Billie Eilish directly addresses rumors of a feud with her brother, Finneas.

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The “Bad Guy” hitmaker denied the rumors during a new profile with ELLE, which Finneas was part of. The siblings have been known to support each other’s music careers, with Finneas co-writing and co-producing his sister’s songs.

“I heard somebody say, ‘Did you guys hear Finnea and Billie had a falling out?'” she said. “Finneas and I have never and will never have a falling out, even in our lives.”

She further pointed out, “We’ll get in the biggest f—ing fight you’ve ever heard of in your life… and five minutes later, we’re back, laughing, and making music. It’s sibling s—. There’s nothing else in the world like sibling relationships.”

Billie also said that she would be lost without Finneas, who is also a musician.

“If I never saw Finneas at all, I might literally never make a song again,” she explained, pointing out the significance of the sibling bond to her. “But how do we move on and have separate lives?”

Rumors started circulating after Finneas didn’t join his younger sister on tour.

Here’s the Reason Why Finneas Isn’t on Tour With Billie

Meanwhile, Billie revealed why Finneas was noticeably absent from her tour.

“It was a few years in the making,” Billie said about going on the tour solo. “We got so busy that we would only see each other right before going onstage.”

She then said, “Finneas and Andrew [touring drummer], who were the only band members I had back in the day, performed on some sort of platform that was hard to leave. Finneas was stuck in a tower—like Rapunzel! He never said it, but I was feeling like, ‘You have more to be doing than being my band member in the back.'”

Finneas chimed in to speak about his absence from the tour. “It’s basically true that I don’t like touring, but I love the show part of it. And I love being around Billie. This past year, when she would be on tour for months, I missed her a lot.”