Beyoncé Fans Slam New Wax Figure of Singer: ‘I Don’t Know Who the F—k This Is’

The Beyhive is in a tizzy after Madame Tussaud’s in Paris revealed a new Beyoncé wax figure, with fans claiming she got “whitewashed”.

In the photos, Beyoncé’s wax figure is elegantly poised on a giant ring suspended from the ceiling, wearing a plunging silver bodysuit. A matching shawl drapes gracefully around her arms and cascades to the floor.

It emulated the singer’s style with long, wavy brunette hair cascading down her back, complemented by heavy makeup, silver high heels, and statement jewelry.

New Beyoncé’s wax statue at the Grévin museum in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/3nzK0JAhsY — Beyoncé Press. (@beyoncepress) July 4, 2024

Fans React to Beyoncé’s New Wax Figure: ‘Why is She Whiter Than Taylor Swift’

However, the wax figure of the pop queen didn’t quite hit the high note with fans.

“Girl who is this white woman”, one fan wondered on X (formerly Twitter). “Baby that’s Shakira,” another Beyhive member quipped. Yet another fan chimed in with “whitewashed and failed to get her features right.”

One fan joked, “that’s not beyoncé that’s bernice.” Another fan agreed, wondering: “why is she whiter than taylor swift?”

“🤔😒 I DON’T KNOW WHO THE F–K THIS IS OR SUPPOSED TO BE! But it ain’t MY QUEEN! 🤷🏽‍♂️🙄🤦🏽‍♂️🤬 This is a WHITE WOMAN!,” another enraged fan succinctly added.

Meanwhile, another fan made a side-by-side comparison between the real Beyoncé’ and the new wax figure. “Nothing alike,” they wrote next to the images.

This Isn’t the First Time Beyoncé Fans Took Issue with a Wax Figure of Their Queen

Interestingly, this isn’t the first instance where the museum has faced criticism for its portrayal of the 42-year-old veteran pop star.

In 2017, Madame Tussauds New York faced backlash when they unveiled their wax figure of Beyoncé, which fans insisted bore little resemblance to the performer. They particularly took issue with the sculpture’s skin tone, which didn’t seem to reflect the beloved singer accurately.

Fans pose with a different Beyoncé wax figure in London circa 2014. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Madame Tussaud’s responded to fans’ outrage with a statement to Page Six. “At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted,” they explained.

“Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”