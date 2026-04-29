‘Today’ Show Favorite to Appear in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Gird your loins, people! A Today show fan favorite is set to appear in the highly anticipated comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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Craig Melvin accidentally revealed earlier this month that Jenna Bush Hager will be making a surprise cameo in the upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters this Friday.

“By the way, you know how that movie’s going to be good?” he said. “You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!”

Following her jaw-dropping reaction, Bush Hager replied, “I don’t know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but if you’re….”

Savannah Guthrie interrupted, “This is live. You cannot tell Craig anything!”

“I thought it was common knowledge?” Melvin said.

To which Al Roker replied, “It is now!”

Appearing shocked by the information he just received, Melvin said, “Cut it out for the other feeds! Sorry about that, JBH.”

Guthrie quickly declared, “Why don’t you read your journal while you’re at it?’

“My bad!” Melvin added.

The Morning Show Host Reveals What Her Role Is in the Film

Weeks after Melvin revealed she was going to appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Bush Hager spills some details about her role.

During an interview with the film’s stars, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, the Today show host stated, “Well, I am in this film.”

“Yes, you are,” Streep declared. “You tried to steal my scene!”

Bush Hager further spoke about her time on the film’s set. “I had just arrived, and they were like, ‘Jenna!’ And I’m like, ‘Who, me?’ [They’re like,] ‘Meryl, Anne…’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ I couldn’t believe it. And it was the fact that y’all welcomed me so lovingly.”

Guthrie, who was at the Today studio, admitted she and Hoda Kotb missed Bush Hager’s big screen moment. “he has this cameo, and then, Hoda and I started screaming and yelling, and we kind of missed the whole thing because we were like, ‘There’s our girl!’”

Bush Hager attempted to recall her lines from the film. “[It was] something like, Meryl says, ‘Jenna Bush Hager, Andy Sachs.’ And I say, ‘Wow. Nice to meet you. What a great interview,’ or something like that.”

Despite missing Bush Hager’s moment, Guthrie had nothing but praise for her co-host. “There’s some other cameos. She’s the only one who has a scene with Anne and Meryl.”

Bush Hager then recalled being star-struck by Hathaway and Streep. “When they said, ‘Jenna and Meryl,’ my knees started shaking.”