‘Enola Holmes 3’ Reveals 1st Look at Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill’s Returns

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes is about to solve two mysteries: a new case and the case of holy matrimony.

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Netflix has just dropped the first images from the third installment of the action-adventure franchise starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s equally brilliant (and perhaps more charming) younger sister. The new photos confirm Enola is tying the knot with Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), and you can witness the nuptials when the movie hits the streamer globally on July 1.

Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 3.’ (Image via Tudum/Netflix).

“Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before,” the upcoming sequel’s official synopsis states. “As the private detective juggles the new case and the next stages of her relationship with Tewkesbury (Partridge), the game is truly afoot.”

Returning alongside Brown and Partridge are Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, and Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson, with Sharon Duncan-Brewster also starring as Moriarty. The previous film, 2022’s Enola Holmes 2, followed the young detective as she opened her own agency and solved a case inspired by the 1888 matchgirls’ strike in London.

Henry Cavill alongside Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 3’. (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

Philip Baranti (Adolescence) takes over the directing reins from Harry Bradbeer, who helmed the first two Enola Holmes films. The script is once again written by Jack Thorne, who previously collaborated with Baranti on Adolescence. Enola Holmes 3 is based on “The Enola Holmes Mysteries” book series by Nancy Springer.