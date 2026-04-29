Peter Falk’s Daughter Dies by Suicide

Jacqueline Falk, daughter of the late Columbo star Peter Falk, has died at the age of 60.

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Jacqueline died by suicide in her Los Angeles home on April 27, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, as reported by TMZ.

While the investigation remains open, her body has been released. It is not known if she left a note.

Jacqueline was one of two daughters adopted by Peter Falk and his first wife, Alyce Mayo, according to PEOPLE. The beloved actor, best known for playing detective Lt. Columbo, died in 2011 at 83 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Jacqueline largely stayed out of the public eye, maintaining a private life despite her father’s Hollywood connection. Her sister, Catherine, later became a prominent advocate for families’ rights, speaking about her experience with conservatorship issues involving their father in his final years.

Jacqueline Falk with Peter Falk at the 2002 NBC 75th Anniversary in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

Catherine publicly claimed she was prevented from contacting her father during that time. This experience informed her push for legislation known as “Peter Falk’s Law,” which aims to protect visitation and communication rights for adult children.

The Catherine Falk Organization’s website claims the sisters discovered their father’s death through “media reports and their attorney.” It also states they were not notified of his burial.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.