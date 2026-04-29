Late NBC Reality Show Singer’s Tesla Crashed Into Pole: Details on Dylan Carter’s Crash Released

Days after Dylan Carter suddenly passed away at the age of 24, more details about the former The Voice contestant’s death have been revealed.

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According to TMZ, Carter was killed in a car crash on Saturday. Law enforcement sources shared with the media outlet that Carter was driving southbound on U.S. Route 21 in South Carolina in a 2026 Tesla just a little after 11 p.m. The vehicle suddenly veered off the road, striking a pole and fence. It then rolled.

Carter was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. It was noted that he had been wearing a seatbelt.

The singer’s cause of death was blunt force injuries and has been ruled accidental.

Carter appeared on Season 24 of NBC’s The Voice in 2023. He first wow’ed the coaches with his rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You.”

After receiving the much-sought four-chair turn, Carter joined Reba McEntire’s team. He was eliminated during the Battle Rounds.

Carter’s Organization Announces His Passing

Following the tragic accident, Carter’s organization, The Local Voice, released a statement confirming the news of his passing.

“Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day,” the statement read. “Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen.”

The Local Voice shared, “Dylan also owned Sunny Days RV & Campground and worked as a realtor, always helping others find a place to belong.”

“We are heartbroken, but find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother,” the organization continued. “We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind.

The Local Voice added, “We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor.”

Thomas Hamilton Jr., the mayor of Moncks Corner, announced on Facebook that Carter had died in a car accident.

“Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events. His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt.”

The mayor then added, “To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies.”

