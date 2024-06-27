Taylor Swift Lookalike From the 1980s Sends Swifties Into Frenzy

Prepare to enter the Taylor Zone, as we here at Suggest delve into a Swift rabbit hole complete with lookalikes, time travel, and fandom.

Our tale, dear readers, begins in November of last year. Swifties were convinced they’d spotted the world’s sweetheart in a vintage commercial from eight years before the billionaire pop queen even graced us with her presence.

Fans felt “So High School” when they stumbled upon a 1981 commercial for the Glamour Gals dolls collection. A TikTok creator detailed how the vintage commercial proved yet another weapon in Taylor’s ever-growing arsenal: Time Travel.

“This 1981 commercial is proof that Taylor Swift is a time traveler,” the TikTok video’s caption read.

Some Swifites believe the commercial actress is the doppelganger of Taylor herself. (Image via TikTok / @kamandlan)

The actress in the toy ad was a Taylor Swift doppelgänger, complete with the “Bad Blood” singer’s iconic fringe hairstyle. Fans flooded the comment section, marveling at the lookalike who could easily be Swift’s long-lost twin.

“‘Wow it does really look like her!”, one Swiftie exclaimed. “Must be her from a past life,” another fan speculated. A third fan chimed in with, “she has many clones.”

Indeed, if anyone had the power to alter the very flow of time, it would be Taylor Swift.

Swifties probably did a spit-take watching the 1981 Glamour Gals dolls commercial featuring a Taylor Swift lookalike. (Image via TikTok / @kamandlan)

The Plot Thickens as a Woman Claiming to Be Taylor Swift’s Lookalike Steps Forward

However, it seems the mysterious lookalike wasn’t Taylor Swift. Unless this is some sort of elaborate cover-up orchestrated by Grammy-winning artist, the actress in the 1981 ad was the now 63-year-old Toni Hudson.

“It’s not Taylor Swift, it’s me Toni Hudson,” the veteran actress recently told Inside Edition. “Right here in the flesh. I did that commercial,” she explained.

Taylor Swift’s mysterious lookalike, Toni Hudson, pictured in 1985 alongside ex-husband, actor Dirk Benedict. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

At 19, Toni’s big break came with the Glamour Gals commercial. She then starred in the TV series Capitol and the movie Young Doctor’s In Love in 1982, marking a successful start to her acting career.

Toni went on to appear as a guest on several iconic TV shows, including The Greatest American Hero, T.J. Hooker, Knight Rider, and The A-Team. She also starred in high-profile films like 1984’s Places in the Heart.

Meanwhile, the veteran actress continues to land roles. She most recently appeared in 2023’s Assassin’s Fury.

“It’s not Taylor Swift, it’s me Toni Hudson. Right here in the flesh. I did that commercial,” the 63-year-old actress told Inside Edition. (Image via YouTube / Inside Edition)

For what it’s worth, Hudson still looks pretty amazing as she approaches her golden years. Perhaps Taylor’s current flame, Travis Kelce, should take note… maybe Swift will age just as well.

Or perhaps: Hudson is simply Taylor… from the future.