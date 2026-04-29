Movie Theater Chain Reveals Epic ‘Top Gun’ Popcorn Buckets

AMC Theatres has announced new Top Gun-themed popcorn buckets, so you can feel the need for speed (and snacks) ahead of the movie’s re-release next month.

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Indeed, AMC Theatres is celebrating the re-release of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick with a new popcorn bucket designed to look just like Maverick’s iconic helmet from the original 1986 film.

“Grab your popcorn bucket wingman to see TOP GUN and TOP GUN: MAVERICK in theatres May 13 for one week only!” the movie chain wrote on X alongside VHS-style footage of the slick new popcorn buckets…

Grab your popcorn bucket wingman to see TOP GUN and TOP GUN: MAVERICK in theatres May 13 for one week only! Get your tickets now at AMC Theatres!🍿 #TopGun https://t.co/f65VOLPYGz pic.twitter.com/iuZb7kDCkc — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 22, 2026

Meanwhile, fans wanting to grab some of the buckets will have to check eBay. The collectibles, which went for 35.99, are currently out of stock…

Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick will return to theaters for a one-week run starting May 13. The re-release also celebrates the 40th anniversary of the original film.

Specialty popcorn buckets have become a hot commodity for big movie releases lately. Who could forget the Dune: Part Two sandworm-shaped bucket that took the internet by storm? Collectors, you might want to stay alert… other theaters could be launching their own Top Gun popcorn buckets.

In case you need a refresher, the original Top Gun, directed by the late Tony Scott, follows the hotshot pilot Maverick (Tom Cruise) as he navigates the elite Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School. The sequel sees Maverick return to the school to train a new generation of recruits for a perilous mission. And if that’s not enough high-flying action for you, a third Top Gun film is reportedly in the works at Paramount. No word on a release date or plot yet, but we’ll keep our eyes on the skies.