Katy Perry Turns Heads in Shocking Cutout Dress at Vogue World: Paris

Katy Perry is back at it, turning heads and dropping jaws as she strutted her stuff and showed some serious skin in a cutout dress in Paris.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old singer graced the runway at Vogue World: Paris, held at Place Vendôme. She donned a striking black gown by Noir Kei Ninomiya, showcasing some skin and joining the ranks of fashion’s elite.

The cutout dress sported a medley of geometric shapes that barely covered Perry’s assets.

Katy Perry strutted her stuff at Vogue World: Paris, sporting an edgy cutout dress. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

The lower part of the dress featured tulle floral embellishments, offering a touch more coverage. However, overall, the pop singer’s skin was on display. Still, Perry confidently showcased her style in an elaborate outfit, complemented by lace-up black boots.

Meanwhile, her makeup featured vibrant berry eyeshadow and lipstick, while her hair, styled in a sleek, wet look, added an extra touch of drama.

Perry’s dress showcased her thin figure. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

Katy Perry Shares Her Cutout Dress on Social Media, Melting the Minds of Her Fans

Of course, Perry was sure to post her fashionista moment on Instagram. She shared a series of photos captioned, “VOGUE WORLD x WOMAN’S WORLD.”

While several photos captured her posing for the camera, she also included a behind-the-scenes video where she received catwalk coaching from A-listers FKA twigs and Cara Delevingne.

However, Perry shoots back with a pointed response, quipping, “I’ve only ever been a pop star!”

Meanwhile, fan reactions to Katy Perry’s revealing cutout dress were mixed. Many of her followers feel like she’s simply trying too hard. “What is wrong with her? ….getting weird day by day!”, one denizen of Instagram bemoaned. “Why don’t you just pose topless since you’re dying to,” another hopeful fan urged.

However, many fans loved the look as well as the behind-the-scenes footage.

“You were born for a model walk off,” one fan declared. “ITS A KATY PERRYS WORLD AND WE JUST LIVING IN IT”, a second fan exclaimed. “It’s giving VOGUE issue FOR REAAALLL,” a third Instagram user gushed.

Yet another fan quipped that they were going to do their best to swipe Perry’s style. “If you see me recreating this look… no you don’t!” they joked.