Katie Holmes Shuts Down ‘Completely False’ Report About Her and Tom Cruise’s Daughter

Clearing the air of public speculation, Katie Holmes has spoken out about the “completely false” report recently published about her and Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri.

The report in question was by the Daily Mail. The media outlet alleged that young Suri suddenly became a “rich teenager’ after the trust fund from Cruise “kicked in” when she turned 18 on Apr. 18.

An alleged source close to the situation shared the info. “It is part of the divorce deal that a trust fund provided by Tom Cruise be shared with daughter Suri Cruise when she turns 18, and it is substantial. She was allowed to access it when she turned 18 in April. The rest of the money will become available once she enters her 30s.”

The supposed insider also noted, “The trust fund was carefully constructed so that she does not get all the money at once and became overwhelmed.”

The Daily Mail further reported that Hudson is ‘fiscally minded” and has been looking out for her and Cruise’s daughter. “She wants her to be well provided her,” the source said about Holmes. “And have a great qualify of life.”

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise visit Charles River Basin on Oct. 10, 2009 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

However, Holmes has clarified that the “report” is false. She shared a screenshot of the story and wrote, “Completely False. Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up.”

Holmes also captioned the post with “Enough.”

Holmes and Cruise were married from 2006 to 2012. Their daughter has spent most of her life with Holmes and has rarely been seen with Cruise.

Katie Holmes Previously Opened Up About Suri Going Off to College

Meanwhile, Katie Holmes recently spoke to Town & Country about Suri heading off to college.

“I’m proud of my daughter,” Holmes declared during the profile interview. “Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I’m happy.

Holmes also reflected on being a teenager and starting out on her own. “I remember being this age, this time of beginning. It’s exciting to learn about yourself and I love that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

However, Holmes admitted being an “empty nester” doesn’t sound fun to her.

“The members of my book club are going to get annoyed hearing from me,” she jokingly added. “I’ll be like, ‘Let’s meet once a week.’”

Suri made headlines earlier this year after ditching the Cruise name at her high school graduation. She is currently a freshman at Carnegie Mellon University.