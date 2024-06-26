Suri Cruise’s New Name is a Sweet Tribute to Mom Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’s daughter, now going by Suri Noelle, reportedly picked her new name as a hat tip to her mom.

While Suri ditched Cruise as her last name, her new chosen surname, Noelle, has a special significance. Noelle is Holmes’s middle name.

“She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name,” an alleged insider told Page Six. The source also reasoned that the recent high school graduate “wants her own identity.”

Earlier this month, Suri used her moniker during her graduation ceremony from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, famously known as the “Fame School.”

However, Suri used Katie Holmes’ middle name in an official capacity before. The 18-year-old starred as Morticia Addams in her high school’s production of “The Addams Family: A New Musical.”

For the December performance, she was also credited as “Suri Noelle” in the playbill.

It was just last week that Katie Holmes attended Suri’s high school graduation, which Tom Cruise skipped. Instead, he attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London.

Although Tom Cruise seems to have no personal relationship with his daughter, he consistently provides financial support.

Under their divorce agreement, Tom committed to paying Katie Holmes $400,000 annually in child support until Suri turned 18 and agreed to cover all medical, dental, insurance, education, and extracurricular expenses.

Suri Adopting Katie Holmes’ Middle Name Mirrors Another Recent Nepobaby Name Switch

Meanwhile, Suri isn’t the only Nepobaby dropping her famous pop’s last name.

Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, reportedly recently hired a lawyer to remove her father’s last name. Late last month, on her 18th birthday, she reportedly requested to change her name from “Shiloh Jolie-Pitt” to “Shiloh Jolie.”

Shiloh is set to be the first of Angelina and Brad’s children to officially change her last name by filing court paperwork.

However, some of Shiloh’s siblings have also dropped “Pitt” from their last names. Zahara introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” at a sorority event, and Vivienne was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in a Playbill for her producing credit for The Outsiders. It’s unclear if Zahara or Vivienne dropped Pitt’s name in a legal capacity.

Meanwhile, Suri was recently spotted attending her senior prom with friends. Her date, a brunette who bore a slight resemblance to her father, accompanied her. She opted for a ’90s-inspired floral gown, featuring a bustier top and maroon piping.

Suri Cruise went to prom tonight! pic.twitter.com/bCaZrC6g0M — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) June 21, 2024

Suri’s prom outing is another example of her balanced life. Raised in Manhattan under her mother’s care after Holmes’ separation from Tom Cruise, Suri has been mostly shielded from media scrutiny and her father’s Church of Scientology. This fall, Suri will reportedly be attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.