Suri Cruise Drops Dad Tom’s Last Name at High School Graduation, Celebrates With Mom Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise is all grown up, earning her High School diploma, ditching her dad’s name, and celebrating afterward with mom Katie Holmes. On Friday, Suri celebrated receiving her diploma from LaGuardia High School, with her mom proudly in attendance.

In photos and videos published by Page Six, she is seen celebrating the milestone moment by taking pictures with Holmes and a friend in her hometown of New York City. Of course, the images found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Suri, 18, beamed with excitement as she posed alongside Holmes, 45, for photos outside a brick building before entering the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

Suri wore a white dress with floral embellished sandals under her red graduation robe and styled her hair down. Meanwhile, Holmes chose a matching set of light yellow pleated pants and a collared long-sleeve shirt.

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, and their daughter Suri circa 2006. (Photo Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)

While Suri Graduated, Tom Cruise Reportedly Attended a Taylor Swift Concert

Tom Cruise was absent from the special event, as he and Suri have reportedly been estranged for most of her life. Instead, he attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London. Interestingly, the graduation ceremony pamphlet revealed that she goes by “Suri Noelle,” seemingly choosing not to use her famous father’s last name.

The birth of Suri on April 18, 2006, sparked global excitement for a glimpse of the celebrity baby. Just five months later, she debuted on the cover of Vanity Fair, held by her parents.

Despite the fanfare surrounding her birth, Suri has quietly retreated from the spotlight. She has never given an interview and seldom appears in public.

Raised in Manhattan under the attentive care of her mother following Holmes’ separation from Tom Cruise, Suri has been largely shielded from media scrutiny and the influence of her father’s Church of Scientology.

Although Tom Cruise appeared to have no personal relationship with his daughter, he consistently provided financial support over the years.

Under their divorce agreement, Tom reportedly committed to paying Katie Holmes $400,000 annually in child support until Suri turned 18. Additionally, he agreed to cover all medical, dental, insurance, education, and extracurricular expenses.

Meanwhile, Suri was recently seen heading to her senior prom with friends. She had a brunette date who favored her dad a bit. She chose a ‘90s-inspired floral gown with a bustier top and maroon piping.

Suri Cruise went to prom tonight! pic.twitter.com/bCaZrC6g0M — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) June 21, 2024

Suri is set to enroll at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh this fall.