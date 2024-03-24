Kate Middleton Receives Supportive Message From Princess Diana’s Brother

Joining the millions in supporting Kate Middleton as she battles cancer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, Charles Spencer, speaks out about the latest news.

On Friday, March 22, Middleton posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) to announce her diagnosis. She stated tests after her abdominal surgery in mid-Jan 2024 revealed that cancer was present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate Middleton explained. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Middleton continued by requesting privacy for herself and her family. “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

In a post on Instagram, Charles Spencer shared a screenshot of Kate Middleton’s message and wrote in the caption, “Incredible poise and strength.”

Along with Charles Spencer, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla released a statement about Kate Middleton. They stated they will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also released a statement.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family,” the couple stated. “And hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Charles Spencer Previously Spoke Out About the Conspiracy Theories Circulating About Kate Middleton Before Cancer Announcement

Before Kate Middleton announced she had cancer, Charles Spencer spoke to BBC about the conspiracy theories that were circulating about the Princess’ “disappearance” and how it compares to theories of his sister, Diana.

“I do worry about what happened to the truth,” Spencer stated. He then said felt the conspiracy theories were more dangerous back in the day.

“I think if I look back to ’97 and Diana’s death, I think the circumstances of her death [were] so shocking,” he went on to add. “That it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it couldn’t, not because they had a moral judgment but because it was unacceptable.”