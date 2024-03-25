Kate Middleton, Prince William Will Not ‘Reunite With Harry’ and Meghan Markle During UK Trip

With Prince Harry scheduled to visit the UK this spring, Kate Middleton and Prince William do not have any plans to see him.

According to the New York Post, Prince Harry is planning to go to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. However, the sources reveal that the odds of the feuding brothers reuniting are very slim to none.

Sources also to the Telegraph that Prince Harry is the last thing on the minds of Kate Middleton and Prince William. This is due to the royals being focused on Middleton’s cancer treatment and recovery.

Markle, as well as Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, will likely not be in tow for the trip. Harry notably lost his legal battle with the UK government over his right to automatically have police protection while he’s in the UK. This is why it may just be Harry who will be making the trip across the pond.

The news about Harry’s upcoming trip comes just days after Kate Middleton announced that she has been battling cancer. The Princes of Wales shared that after her abdominal surgery in Jan. 2024, the cancer was discovered in post-op testing. She’s currently going through treatment.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy,” Middleton shared. “And I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate Middleton also stated that she and Prince William have opened up to the children about the illness.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Found Out About Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis Like Everyone Else

The Sunday Times reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found out about Kate Middleton’s cancer at the same time as the rest of the world.

After Middleton’s announcement went viral, Harry and Meghan issued a statement. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family,” the couple shared. “And hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Roya Nikkhah, The Sunday Times royal editor, revealed that Harry and Meghan weren’t in the loop about the situation. “It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan.”

Other sources also said that no conversations with the couple were made before the news broke.