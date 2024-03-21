Kate Middleton ‘Needed’ Farm Visit to Go Public After Photo Editing ‘C—k-up’

Kate Middleton seems to have had enough of online detectives and conspiracy theories during her recovery from abdominal surgery. Middleton has mostly kept a low profile since the January operation, despite wild rumors circulating online about her.

On March 18, Middleton and Prince William were seen spending time at a farm shop in Windsor. It was a gesture Kensington Palace hoped would quash the circulating theories. Per the Daily Beast, the Princess was eager to make an appearance at the farmer’s market, particularly following the unfortunate mishap with the Mother’s Day photo.

An insider explained to the outlet that the public outing was “the right move because ultimately she is fine and she needed that to be seen.” The Sun acquired footage of the couple seen together during the weekend.

The man who filmed the video even came forward in an attempt to verify the footage. “This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation,” the photographer recalled.

However, there was still speculation among fans that the video was manipulated. Some even thought the woman shown may not even be Middleton.

“There’s nothing you can do these days about a bunch of headbangers who have a vested interest in keeping the conspiracies going,” the source explained.

Another source close to the couple shared with the Daily Beast that William and Middleton have many years ahead of them. The source said they intend to safeguard their privacy for the long term. “When you look back at 2024 in a few years, you won’t even be able to see this, apart, maybe, from the Mother’s Day photo, which was, admittedly, a significant c–k-up,” the source pointed out.

Kate Middleton Has Endured Increased Scrutiny Following a UK Mother’s Day Photo Blunder

The image, unveiled on March 10, showcased Middleton with her children. The photo was swiftly removed from photo agencies following the discovery of a mix of Photoshop errors. Middleton later confessed to altering the portrait, expressing regret for the resulting “confusion.”

Middleton’s photo mishap prompted media scrutiny of previous royal photos. Recently, further royal images were identified as “digitally enhanced.” Getty Images expressed reservations regarding the royal family portrait taken at Prince Archie’s christening in July 2019.

Getty flagged a 2023 image showcasing Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “digitally enhanced at source” in a separate case.